Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380,840. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.