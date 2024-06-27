Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,775,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,563. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

