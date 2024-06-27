Status Market Cap Hits $104.69 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $104.69 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

