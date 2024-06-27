Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $90.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

