Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 46,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 33,259 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.