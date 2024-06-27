StockNews.com Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Lear Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $112.55 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

