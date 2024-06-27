StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.