StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

