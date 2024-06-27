StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEWZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.
About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
