Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $106.33. 291,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

