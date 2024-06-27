StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

