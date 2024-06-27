STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.18 Million

STP (STPT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $83.18 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04005292 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,680,076.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

