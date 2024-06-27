Stratis Price Tops $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $32,799.22 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.42 or 0.05550803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.