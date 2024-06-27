Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.50. 723,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

