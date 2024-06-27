S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,969.61

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,969.61 ($24.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,855 ($23.53). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.36), with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.65) target price on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

S&U Stock Performance

S&U Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £225.99 million, a PE ratio of 889.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a current ratio of 54.74 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,945.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,969.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,612.44%.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

