Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.54 or 0.99980104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079624 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023958 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

