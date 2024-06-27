Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.49. 2,688,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

