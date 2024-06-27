Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
ZPTAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 14,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.16.
Surge Energy Company Profile
