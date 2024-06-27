Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

ZPTAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 14,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

