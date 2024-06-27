Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.72. 3,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Surna Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

