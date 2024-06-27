SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,068. Cencora has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

