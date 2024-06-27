Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,303. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.