Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 2,058,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 831.5 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $19.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
