Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 2,058,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 831.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $19.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

