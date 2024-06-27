Symbol 1-Day Volume Hits $242,779.81 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $111.51 million and $242,779.81 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,348,848,260 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,514,607 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

