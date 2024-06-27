Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 379.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 66.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.23. 552,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

