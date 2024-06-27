T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.12

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 24657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

