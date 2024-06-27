Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 185,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

