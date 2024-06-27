TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Down 0.5%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.98 ($13.96) and last traded at €13.08 ($14.06). Approximately 218,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.15 ($14.14).

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.71.

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.