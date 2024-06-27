Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Up 1.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 103,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,568% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Taisei Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.