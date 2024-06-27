Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.48 and last traded at $173.12. 4,150,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,091,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

