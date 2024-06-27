TD Cowen Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Buy

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $16,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after acquiring an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,056,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

