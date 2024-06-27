TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-3.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $116.16 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

