Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY remained flat at $4.97 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $688.12 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.1568 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.