Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.41. The stock had a trading volume of 186,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

