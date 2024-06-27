Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TER traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.57. 1,365,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

