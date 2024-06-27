Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Terna stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738. Terna has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

