Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $12.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $730.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,332. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $428.33 and a 1 year high of $799.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

