Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.32

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.32 and last traded at $173.84, with a volume of 850024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

