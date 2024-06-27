TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 15th

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE TFII traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$190.13. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$142.92 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$184.88.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

