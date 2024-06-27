TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 15th

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE TFII traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$190.13. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$142.92 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Activity
In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on TFII
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
