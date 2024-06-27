TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

