TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$184.88.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. In other TFI International news, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,279.52. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. 5.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:TFII opened at C$191.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$140.33 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The firm has a market cap of C$16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

