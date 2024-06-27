The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 962,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

