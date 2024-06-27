The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.89

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.89 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.45). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,332,829 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,264.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,207.79). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

