The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.89

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.89 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.45). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,332,829 shares trading hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,264.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bankers Investment Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.