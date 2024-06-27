The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.93. 8,493,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

