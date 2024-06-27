The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.13

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

GSCT traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.22 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 521,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.15 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £807.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,680.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.10.

Insider Activity at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,689.24). In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,383 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,290.66). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,689.24). 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

