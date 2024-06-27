The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

