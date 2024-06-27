The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

HVT stock remained flat at GBX 265 ($3.36) during midday trading on Thursday. Heavitree Brewery has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($439.93). Corporate insiders own 101.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.