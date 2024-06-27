The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 409.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,098. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.