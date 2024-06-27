The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $153.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth $63,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

