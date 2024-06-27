The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.10. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,885 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

