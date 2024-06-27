The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.10. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,885 shares changing hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.
Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.