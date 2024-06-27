Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

